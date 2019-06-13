Dotted throughout New Zealand are numerous railway stations. Each has its own unique history including the Paekākāriki Railway Station, north of Wellington. The station has survived throughout the decades and is an important part of the Paekākāriki village. Kāpiti News editor David Haxton takes a journey back in time to uncover its story.

Thousands and thousands drive past it every day as they make their way up and down the Kāpiti Coast. But how many of those know the humble beginnings of what would become one of the busiest stations in the regions?

The origins of the Paekākāriki Railway Station