lvn070619missing1: Experienced tramper Noel Bigwood pictured in the Tararua Ranges at the weekend. He said missing man Darren Myers could still be alive.
An experienced tramper with decades of experience in the Tararua Range believes there is still a chance that a man missing in the bush since late last week could be found alive, writes Paul Williams.

Darren Myers, 49, set out alone last week to cross the Tararua Range from Levin to Mt Holdsworth in the Wairarapa. He was expected out on Saturday,

