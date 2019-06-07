

Manakau trainer Sylvia Kay warns punters not to be fooled by a drastic drop in distance for her stable runner Dr Watson at Trentham tomorrow.

Kay has taken the unusual step of dropping her stayer Dr Watson back in distance after he finished second over the 2040m of the Foxton Cup last start, to the sprinting trip of 1200m tomorrow.

Dr Watson was at 26 to one on the fixed odds tote in the small six horse field. Kay said while on paper it looked like the distance might be too short, a heavy winter Trentham track meant the race would be more akin to that of longer distance.

Sylvia Kay

Kay said it was also a perfect opportunity to engage young Levin apprentice jockey Bridie Ansell for Dr Watson, a move that would bring his book weight down to a luxurious 51.5kg with Ansell's 4kg apprentice claim.

Weight relief was a huge assistance to a horse's chances on winter tracks, she said.

"It's also an acknowledgement of the work she does at the track. It's recognition of her effort, for which I am very grateful," she said. "Riders can be a bit scarce."

Ansell, 21, had her first raceday ride at New Plymouth. She was apprenticed to Levin trainer Illone Kelly and had a host of trial rides under her belt.

"I'm very excited. It's an honour to be riding Dr Watson," she said. "I like my chances, as long as I ride correctly."

Ansell grew up in Cambridge and had always had a keen interest in horses. She was introduced to racing by a friend, while her grandfather was a keen follower of horses and suggested she become a jockey.

"Racing is so rewarding. The horses are such majestic animals and the fact that they reach such high speeds, they're just amazing. All the people I have met so far have been so welcoming," she said.