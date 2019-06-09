An old cottage made from a tōtara log found floating in the Manawatū River more than 150 years ago has undergone an exhaustive restoration at huge expense for a Foxton couple.

Jim and Sarah Harper have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in buying and bankrolling the restoration and relocation of what was the oldest house in the wider Manawatū.

The Harpers bought the house for $130,000 when it was empty in the middle of a farm paddock. They then moved it to a $70,000 section near the centre of Foxton.

The cottage was originally built in 1869 by George

