Refugees

For Antoinette Umugwaneza, leaving Rwanda and moving, eventually, to New Zealand was definitely not her choice. She was happy where she was and with her life and career, but civil war made her one of millions of Rwandan refugees who left their home country for safety in the 1990s. Horowhenua Chronicle editor Janine Baalbergen talks to her as part of our series on refugees.

"Every time I think about that day I feel chills in my body."

Antoinette Umugwaneza is talking about April 6, 1994, a day that changed everything.

She is Hutu, the largest of the three main ethnic

