New Zealand's leading jumps jockey Buddy Lammas has accidentally found himself at the top of the premiership. It wasn't too long ago that he was eating pies at every smoko in a roading gang. The sudden success has surprised even himself. Paul Williams reports.

The once clean-cut poster boy of New Zealand racing had gone rogue. Sporting a bushy beard, he was eating pies and drinking large cans of sugar-laden energy drinks at every smoko break. At nearly 80kg, he was the heaviest he had been in his life.

This time last year former top jockey Buddy Lammas was leading

