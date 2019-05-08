Levin singer/songwriter Dean Ward's latest song Downtown Beauty Queen is making a splash around the world and is appearing on all sorts of platforms as well as radio stations.

"I have writing and performing songs for years," said Ward who is also a mental health and addiction support worker.

"It is really hard to get your recordings on any platform or radio station. I am used to being rejected, but this song is apparentlty striking a cord and so far no-one has turned me down. I am blown away."

The song, written for NZ Music Month, was inspired by one of his clients. "In my work I so often see the most beautiful young people, especially girls, who are trapped in a world of alcohol and drugs while trying to raise kids. I am a dad and I shudder at the thought that this could have happend to my kids."

You may know Dean as the writer/singer of Livin on the Kāpiti Coast, Cruzin around the Coromandel, Edmund Hillary memorial song and Selene. He's also played for some top bands like The mandelz, The kiwis and 2face.



Downtown Beauty Queen by Dean Ward

Well she gets up every morning

Gets the kids out of bed

It's another day of struggle

She wonders how she got here

No money in her hand

Her man don't love her

Just as much as he can

Now she wash'n nappies

Dream'n of another man

She thinks she's going crazy

Wants to walk out that door

Chorus: She's a downtown beauty queen stuck in her day dream

She's reachin' for the bottle takes another swallow

Roles another jay blows her blues away

Sings up her favorite song

As she fills her water bong

She smokes another cigarette

She scrubs the kitchen floor

She wonders how she got here

Can't take it no more

Wants to run away

Now dreams of lovin' once more.

Ward said the young lady who inspired the song, has heard the song and is "responding nicely".

Dean Ward

Ward has been part of lots of local bands and is currently performing solo. He has performed in clubs and at social functions over the years and will be part of this month's NZ Music Month event on May 25. He will be performing at Focal Point in Levin.

Downtown Beauty Queen is a country rock song and was recorded less than a week ago at Lindale Studios in Waikanae. Ward wrote the tune and the lyrics, while Te Horo's Phil Smart did the arrangement.

It is available on Youtube, Spotify, and Amazon and can be heard on lots of country radio stations as well as BeachFM.