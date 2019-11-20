Of course people were living in Aotearoa before Māori. During the Medieval Warm Period, voyagers from Rarotonga, Tahiti, Rangiatea and the Marquesas Islands settled here but considered themselves to be Rarotongans, Tahitians, etc.

Over the years they modified their tropical cultures and languages, intermarried and eventually became Māori. The later waves of these settlers were more militant than the first and pushed many smaller groups into fewer but stronger clans.

Austronesian explorers had visited Aotearoa before the Medieval Warm Period, but when faced with the choice of spending the rest of their winters either in Fa'anui (Bora Bora) or in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.