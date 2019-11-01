Thirty years ago, on November 1, 1989, a dramatic reform of local government authorities in New Zealand came into effect.

In Hawke's Bay there were 21 local authorities that existed before the reform, and this was reduced to just six from November 1, 1989.

Two years before this, submissions were called for by the government from local authorities asking what new entities should be created from local authority restructuring.

READ MORE:
Opinion - Historic Hawke's Bay: Where the A&P show began - Michael Fowler
Michael Fowler: Men feared for their beer when women sought vote
Historic Hawke's Bay:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.