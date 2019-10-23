COMMENT

Oscar Wilde was right up there with Muhammed Ali in the self-promotion department: "I have nothing to declare but my genius", he announced to American customs officers.

He also cannily observed that life imitates art. Or fairy tales, he might have added.

For the last two years we've had a Tooth Fairy PM and Peters Pan leading an oddball cast of coalition characters in a fanciful version of Last Tango in Neverland – a bit like Rodney Hide trying to trip the light fantastic without crushing the partner's toes too savagely. It's national politics imitating J M Barrie's classic

