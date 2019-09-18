COMMENT

Uh oh ...That old sinking feeling!

Captain Vladislav Vorobyov was a bit on edge. Although he was master of the 20,000 tonne Russian luxury cruise ship Mikhail Lermontov, his resplendent floating hotel with its combined muster of 738 passengers and crew was temporarily in the hands of local pilot, Captain Don Jamison.

They'd left Picton at 3pm on February 16, 1986, planning to check out several local attractions in Queen Charlotte Sound for the benefit of their paying customers before heading down the West Coast to Milford Sound on the last New Zealand leg of the trip.

During sight-seeing,

