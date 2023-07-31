Hold the line - the World’s best phone pictures

'Heroe' by Ivan Silva is this year's top iPhone photograph

A boy wearing a Lionel Messi shirt, arms outstretched in victory has been judged the Grand Prize winner in this year’s iPhone photography awards.

‘Heroe’ by Mexican photographer Ivan Silva was chosen from thousands of entries from over 140 countries for the 16th annual awards that celebrates moments frozen in time by one of the most ubiquitous of everyday objects – the mobile phone.

A frond preparing to unfurl, a morning mist hovering over a sleepy farm, or a flock of gulls heading to their next destination the ability to see the image and capture the moment before its gone for ever is the essential skill made easier with one of the simplest photography tools ever invented.

Photographers from all over the world entered their work into 14 categories covering landscape, cities people, architecture and abstract views with winners and runners-up picked and the top four outstanding pictures voted the supreme winner and photographers of the year.

Founded in 2007, IPPAWARDS has been celebrating the creativity of iPhone photographers since the iPhone first began to inspire, excite and engage users worldwide.

Every year since then, IPPAWARDS has selected the very best shots among thousands of images submitted by iPhone photographers from more than 140 countries around the world.