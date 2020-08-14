

New Zealand's March level four lockdown prompted a lot of people to start asking tough questions about their financial position and how long they could survive for if they lost their job or had to live off a reduced income.

At the same time global share markets dropped sending KiwiSaver balances plummeting. Markets have since recovered and KiwiSaver balances are back up.

But as New Zealand grapples with a second wave outbreak of Covid-19 in Auckland and a rise in alert levels money worries are expected to become top of mind again.

This week is Money Week and the theme is 'just wondering'.

We put questions to personal finance editor Tom Hartmann from the Commission for Financial Capability.