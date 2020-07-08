Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the latest data and what could happen next for the housing market. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Property is traditionally a favourite investment for many New Zealanders.

Whether it's their own home, or expanding to include a rental, it's how many people plan to boost their wealth.

That's why so many were worried by the expected impacts of Covid-19.

Property prices are often strongly linked to unemployment, and with unemployment expected to rise, many economists were predicting property prices could fall by between 10 to 15 per cent.

So as we start to see how Covid pans out in reality, are those predictions coming true? The latest Real Estate Institute confidence report for June gives us the first indications.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Bindi Norwell from REINZ.

We discussed what the latest property figures show us, what that means for buyers and sellers, and what could happen next.

