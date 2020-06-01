Sharemarkets plunged in March as the Covid-19 coronavirus spread around the world.

They have since bounced back and are not far off record highs again despite economists predicting a local and global recession.

The Herald talked to six KiwiSaver managers about the strategies they used to cope with the drop, in what ways it differed from the Global Financial Crisis and the lessons they learned.

Frank Jasper, chief investment officer at Fisher Funds. Photo / Supplied
Frank Jasper, chief investment officer at Fisher Funds. Photo / Supplied

Fisher Funds
chief investment officer Frank Jasper

Frank Jasper says the strength, size and velocity of the market sell-off in March caught it a little by surprise.

"It was the fastest, 10, 20, 30 per cent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.