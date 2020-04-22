Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the best ways to start investing in New Zealand. Hosted by Frances Cook.

There's been lots of chat about whether you should be investing these days, with my inbox flooded with people wanting to give it a try.

To recap, the answer is a cautious yes, as long as you do it in the right way – we've covered that in recent podcasts.

Listen to the podcast episode here



But what about the nuts and bolts of where you actually invest?

You want something that's low-fee, easy to use, and lets you make the type of investments that suit your plan.

On the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Herald careers and money writer Diana Clement about the main options for New Zealanders.

We discussed the different investing platforms, how safe they are, and investing in individual companies versus funds.

For the episode, listen on the podcast player above.

