Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackle a different money problem. Today, it's why the current KiwiSaver bloodbath could work in your favour. Hosted by Frances Cook.

This is the biggest test of our nerve since KiwiSaver began.

Sure, when KiwiSaver was launched in 2007, we almost immediately had the global financial crisis. But nobody had much money in it at that time, so it wasn't so bad.

Now the economy is tanking, and the healthy nest eggs we've carefully put away in KiwiSaver are taking a dive.

But even though this is new for many of us, it's not necessarily a bad thing, as long as you can keep a calm head.

Millionaires can be made in a recession, and if you handle this right, your KiwiSaver could boom.

For the latest episode of Cooking the Books, I talked to Dr Ayesha Scott, senior finance lecturer at AUT.

We discussed why KiwiSaver's have gone down, how some people could make money from this if they have time, and what to do if you wanted to use your KiwiSaver in the near future.

