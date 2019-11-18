Kiwis think they are getting much higher interest on their savings than they are in reality, research has revealed.

A survey by investment platform Sharesies found around 70 per cent of people believe the average interest rate on a savings account is between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.

A further 21 per cent thought it was over 3 per cent.

READ MORE:
Premium - Could today's interest rates be as good as it gets for Kiwi borrowers?
Final interest rate call of 2019 has markets guessing
Kiwibank reduces one-year mortgage rate to record low
OCR:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.