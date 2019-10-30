Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's why building could be what helps those with a small house-buying budget. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Houses are now so expensive, first-home buyers are considering anything and everything to tip the scales in their favour.

One of the options you can consider is building. There's a financial incentive, for starters.

The KiwiSaver HomeStart grant doubles if you're planning to build. It's $5000 for buying an existing home, and $10,000 if you're building a new one.

You can also have a bit more control over what type of house you buy. Maybe you can keep costs low by going for a smaller house on a smaller parcel of land, instead of the standard three-bedroom Kiwi home.

But the issue is that as a first-home buyer, by definition, you're new at this.

Building can be complicated, and there are more ways it can go wrong.

For the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Kevin Atkinson from Generation Homes.

We discussed what first-home buyers need to know before building, the trend for smaller homes, and the opposite strategy, of building bigger multi-generational homes.

For the episode watch the video podcast above.

