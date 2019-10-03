ANZ markets its Bonus Bonds as "the much more fun investment" but does not provide any financial advice on the product - even when people want to invest large sums of money into it.

A former staff member of the bank who previously worked for a financial adviser, says he was shocked when a man came in wanting to "invest" $100k in Bonus Bonds and a personal banker told him to just sell the man what he wanted.

READ MORE:
Brian Gaynor: Who are the real Bonus Bonds winners?
Bonus Bonds: Odds against a pot of gold
The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.