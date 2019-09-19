A woman who complained to the professional body for chartered accountants about two of its members has been left angry and frustrated over the process she believes is secretive and biased in favour of its members.

But a spokeswoman for Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ) said all complaints were fully investigated, its process was independent and serious complaints were held in a public forum.

Wellington business owner Elizabeth Gibbs lodged a complaint last year about two accountants who work for a firm she dealt with over selling her share of a hair salon business.

The complaint went to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.