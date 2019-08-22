The number of people reporting concerns about the fees charged for breaking a fixed term mortgage with their bank is on the rise as mortgage rates fall.

Figures supplied by the Banking Ombudsman show there were a total of 27 complaints, inquiries and disputes in the first seven months of this year relating to early repayment charges - one more than the 26 reported in the whole of 2018.

Banks charge a break fee when a mortgage holder ends their term early to switch to a lower interest rate.

HAVE YOU HAD ANY PROBLEMS WITH BREAKING YOUR FIXED TERM? EMAIL US

Fixed home loan rates have been falling in the wake of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.