Almost half of all Auckland first-home buyers are labouring under home loans at least five times greater than their yearly incomes, new Reserve Bank data shows.

Budgeting groups are warning young buyers that overextending themselves financially can lead to anxiety and health problems.

First-home buyers were already Auckland's most active buyer group as they last month snapped up 27 per cent of all new home loans offered by banks.

But with home loan interest rates plunging to new record lows each month, some pundits were tipping even more aspiring home owners to take on giant debts to try to get

