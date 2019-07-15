An Auckland mother who has cared for her severely disabled daughter for 35 years was denied financial support, despite having been given it several times in the past.

The decision led the mother to fear she'd have to put her daughter into residential care.

Donna Haurua applied for the Caring for Sick or Infirm Benefit on June 28, to aid in the care of her adult daughter Josie Haurua at their home in Glenfield.

Josie has spina bifida - a congenital spinal defect which causes paralysis of her lower limbs, intellectual disabilities and epilepsy. She is visually impaired.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The 35-year-old