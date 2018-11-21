Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking The Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's the things you need to know before monetising a hobby. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Listen to "Cooking the Books: How to successfully make money from your hobbies" on Spreaker.
If you've never listened to a podcast before, check out our how-to guide here.

When you're trying to get better with money, there's one simple truth that can't be ignored: it's always easier to do well if you have more cash coming in the door.

Asking for a raise is one option, but another that appeals to many people is starting their own business.

After all, the stakes may be high, but so are the rewards.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It is something the average person can do. After all, New Zealand is famous for its business scene being dominated by small to medium businesses.

The trick is that, if it's just you, you only have yourself to rely on.

You need to become a jack of all trades, and learn fast, if you want to be successful.

I talked to Xero's managing director for New Zealand and Pacific, Craig Hudson, for the latest Cooking the Books podcast.

We discussed what to know before you start, the common problems, and how to wrap your head around the financial side.

For the interview, listen to the podcast.

Related articles:

BUSINESS | Personal Finance

Why a Lotto win can ruin your finances

14 Nov, 2018 4:00pm
2 minutes to read
BUSINESS | Personal Finance

Can buying with a friend get you a house?

7 Nov, 2018 4:00pm
2 minutes to read
BUSINESS | Personal Finance

How to use the skills you have to get paid more

31 Oct, 2018 4:00pm
2 minutes to read
BUSINESS | Personal Finance

How KiwiSaver can help and hurt first-home buyers

24 Oct, 2018 4:00pm
2 minutes to read

If you have a question about this podcast, or an idea for the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

Don't forget to subscribe on the Apple podcasts app iHeartRadio, or Stitcher, to make sure you never miss an episode.