Letter of the week: Unkindest cut for women

Why is it women pay so much more for haircuts than men?

At a hairdresser a standard charge for a haircut and blow dry for women is $90-$120. Men usually only have to pay $40 or under at a barber.

I decided to try a barber that also does women's hair. I have shortish hair and the hairdresser took the same amount of time as for the chap sitting next to me but charged me more. When I questioned it she just said "it's dearer for women".

Why? Also the prices for hair colour in Auckland are outrageous. I decided to get a half head of foils with a cut and blow dry and went to a hairdresser at Sylvia Park. They had an opening special of $150, the next appointment was $210 which I thought was the standard price, but on my third visit the price increased to $307! This is a crazy price. (I cancelled my booking.)

Ladies we are getting ripped off! The more we are willing to pay the more we will get charged. Vote with your feet. I did.

Sara Sheehan, Remuera



Royal restrictions

I wonder if the real reason for Meghan and Harry to distance themselves is that they believe they can achieve a lot more, particularly for the human and natural environment, outside the restrictions imposed on royalty. The Queen, for instance is a reigning monarch, rubber stamping what the obviously pathetic British Parliament decrees. She has overseen the gradual decline of Britain from a major world power to a decrepit creature surviving only on its attraction as a tourist centre. Years ago, at the time of Thatcher's rule in Parliament the Duke of Edinburgh described her cronies, financiers and warmongers, as the most evil people on the planet. That is why he has been ostracised. Just maybe Harry and Meghan wish to speak on world affairs without restraint?

Clark James, New Lynn



Hooton attack

Matthew Hooton takes Ricky Gervais' material delivered to the Golden Globes assembly to point the finger at global hypocrisy over climate warming hypocrites who do little to redress the problem. Fair enough. But Hooton's comments are increasingly little more than cover for attacking Jacinda Ardern's leadership of the government, and Jacinda herself. Get over it Matthew. National lost and the present government have been doing a pretty good job of correcting the botch-ups. You'll have your chance to vote in the next election, but keep this up and you'll join the " straight to the bin unread" party.

Geoff Parish, Castor Bay



Boomer idea

With the increasing tensions between the millennial generation and the boomers, wouldn't it be a good idea to show a documentary of life for an 18-25 year old in the early 1960s? Such a doco could show how much they had at 18 (nothing), what they did with their $80-a-week incomes, how hard they worked and how they got to where they are today. It might enlighten the current generation that wealth doesn't normally fall out of the sky.

Kent Millar, Blockhouse Bay



Iranian cool

It would appear that the Iranians have more common sense than they were given credit for. Their rockets sent in retaliation for the assassination of their military leader would have been a message to President Trump that they were able to respond if he pushed his luck again. They were obviously aimed to miss major targets, and cause a minimum of collateral damage. They would have fully realised that a deadly attack on the USA would have brought a severe backlash which would have been a disaster for both countries. Nice to see someone with a cool head for a change.

Bob Wichman, Botany



House price rises

Mike Baker (Herald January 10) would be well advised to read other relevant information that has appeared several times in this paper with regard to the reasons for house price increases. It is easy to make inflammatory statements when you are not required to back them up. It is true the Labour Government did state that house prices were too high and inferred they would do something about it. That something was a Capital Gains Tax but this was scuppered by NZ First. Initially the thought of a CGT cooled the housing market but the market has now accelerated as more investors enter. Recent statistics show a third of landlords are mum and dad investors and this is exacerbated by extremely low interest rates, which have diverted savings from banks into property.

Reg Dempster, Albany



Saving the trees

I am concerned at the tree felling by the Tupuna Maunga Authority on Mt Wellington, Mt Mangere and Pigeon Mountain with 11 more mountains to go. Ōwairaka/Mt Albert would have lost 345 trees by now if it hadn't been for Honour The Maunga people who standing up and protecting the trees on this reserve. Mt Roskill is to lose 185 trees from 267 including palms planted by early settler family the Winstones. I fail to understand with climate change and the bush fires how this felling of mature trees is allowed to carry on when every tree counts. Aucklanders who value their parks and reserves on those maunga need to speak out to stop it. An Aucklander by birth, I spent a lot of my early days on those mountains and reserves and have watched with interest what is happening. Can some one please stop this destructive madness for our climate's sake?

Sharyn Taylor, Rotorua



A quick word

What kind of person marvels at seeing for the first time in Bay of Islands waters a beautiful black marlin and then just can't wait to turn it into topping for crackers?

Greg Moir, Kerikeri

Given the reality of climate change and the magnified risk of forest fires, is not the drive to convert much of rural New Zealand farmland into trees more than just a little foolish and shortsighted?

Murray Boardman, Browns Bay

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, American, starts another war with Britain as if President Donald Trump didn't have enough wars going on.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki

Parting from one's family is no crime and the royal family must assuredly be a hard to live with. But Meghan knew that before the start. To do so without the courtesy of informing the Queen is treason. Off with their heads!

Robert Burrow, Taupo

Matthew Hooton's comments are apt; professionals and politicans pontificating about fields in which they have no expertise. They mislead the public and perform a disservice that they endeavour to demand society accept without demur.

David de Lacey, Remuera

I have just returned from the supermarket having paid $31 for a packet of four Gillette razor blades. The flimsy things would at most cost 50 cents to manufacture. Clearly the price is sharp practice and should be the subject of an official inquiry.

Neville Dickson, Forrest Hill

The carnage of World War 1 was triggered by the assassination of a national icon in a foreign country.

Jack Waters, Taupo

If, and it is a big if, Christ was born on Dec 25 was the period from Jan 1 to Dec 25 of that year 1BC? Was the period from Dec 25 to 31 Dec 1AD? Or was it 0AD so 1AD started on Jan 1 after that short period?

Mike Wells, Kawerau

Appeasement is a sure sign of weakness to the Iranian leaders. They only respect superior power. The determination of the US to stand its ground was exactly what was needed.

Ian George, Howick

John Capener is perfectly right that Trump can bypass the so-called "fake news media" by tweeting. But remember, this is the president who was derided when he told the UN "In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country." Almost sounds like a Tweet?

Tony Potter, Remuera