Letter of the week: Unkindest cut for women

Why is it women pay so much more for haircuts than men?

At a hairdresser a standard charge for a haircut and blow dry for women is

Royal restrictions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hooton attack

Related articles:

Boomer idea

Iranian cool

House price rises

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Saving the trees

A quick word