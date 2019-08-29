EDITORIAL:

For anyone who cares about the planet, its future, and our own, the images of the tropical Amazon ablaze are harrowing.

The world's largest rainforest is frequently described as the "world's lungs", often reported as producing 20 per cent of the oxygen in our planet's atmosphere.

Urgent crisis, or scaremongering? Last call to arms, or fake news?

The numbers being used vary. Some scientists say the 'world's lungs' analogy isn't helpful, and the world is not in danger of being depleted of oxygen.

Amazon wildfires can be seen from space, as world watches 'global emergency' unfold

