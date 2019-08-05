COMMENT:

"There is absolutely no procedure enshrined in international law to respond to a signal from an alien civilisation," said Martin Dominik, an astronomer at the University of St. Andrews. "It makes sense to create a legally binding framework that is properly rooted in international law."

Well, yes, it would make sense. But if the Bug-Eyed Monsters do send a message, would we really want to reply at all?

Bug-Eyed Monsters (BEMs), generally portrayed carrying off half-naked Earth maidens with evil intent, were a standard feature of pulp science fiction in the 1950s. We are all more sophisticated now, of

