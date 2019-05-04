EDITORIAL:

The fictional character of Bigweld in the Disney animated movie Robots said it so succinctly to wannabe innovator Rodney Copperbottom: "See a need, fill a need".

It's something Kiwis have prided ourselves on for generations, whether it be boosting car radio signals with old wire coathangers, holding up our trousers with baling twine or supporting car windows with chunks of jandal.

Two new ideas are revealed in the pages of the Herald on Sunday today.

First up, columnist Niki Bezzant writes about RefillNZ - a movement with the goal of "making wai the drink of choice in New Zealand".

Driven by a desire to reduce single-use plastic bottles and promote water for health, the group is encouraging cafes, bars and council facilities make it easier for people to pop in and refill their water bottles for free.

Participating outlets display a RefillNZ sticker in their window. Thirsty folks then welcome to go in and fill up their bottles at no charge. RefillNZ also aims to map all the public water fountains in the country.

This is clever thinking which will boost health-giving water intake as well as reducing numbers of plastic bottles headed to landfills.

Secondly, Alice Peacock reports on a new "tool library" in Kingsland, offering DIYers the chance to complete more projects without the costly outlay for power tools, which then gather dust in the garage.



The library was set up by Auckland couple Tom Greer and Amanda Chapman, who met while studying at university. The idea, in part they say, was inspired by a similar set-up in Toronto.

There are innumerable more innovations going on every day in the land of number 8 wire and, in the face of grim updates about our declining standard of environment and eroding coastlines, it's a good thing to remember. And something to celebrate and emanate.

To wit, the other part of Bigweld's famous quote shouldn't be forgotten either: "You can shine no matter what you're made of!"