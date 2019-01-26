As the majority of kids return to school this week, many will be with device in hand, likely causing a headache for parents - not just financially.

As we report today, cellphones and tablets are causing neck, hand, eye, ear and social problems.

Many schools have a bring-your-own device rule and screens are a crucial part of the curriculum. No one wants their child left behind, or to be the one parent fighting the status quo.

Health problems have developed slowly over time. Thirty-two years ago when New Zealand launched its first mobile network, we weren't to know how bad it would get.

Back then, we didn't spend even a fraction of our time staring at the small screen. There was no screen to look at. The first cellphones were more like giant portable landlines. We couldn't watch videos or talk to our mates on social media.

We were less likely to be isolated from our friends and suffer from Nomophobia (no mobile phone phobia), as the experts call it.

What is especially concerning now is how young problems are starting.

Chiropractors are treating children as young as 4 for neck and upper back problems.

It is so easy to hand the kids a phone or iPad to watch Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig or the Baby Shark song for a few minutes of quiet. But if you want to avoid a multitude of health problems later in life, experts suggest to limit usage for kids under 6. Although no screen time at all is best.

For children and teenagers in rapid growth phases, they suggest less than two hours a day.

That is difficult when our kids are told they need a device for their six-hour school day.