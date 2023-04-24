Police talk to staff and onlookers after a robbery at Michael Hill jewellery store in Taupō on Monday morning. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Police talk to staff and onlookers after a robbery at Michael Hill jewellery store in Taupō on Monday morning. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Five youths have been apprehended following an alleged robbery in Taupō earlier today.

The incident occurred at Michael Hill Taupō jewellery store on Horomatangi St about 11.20am.

Bay of Plenty and Taupō Police confirmed that five youths were taken into custody and were “assisting police with inquiries”.

Store manager Christy Wang said three female staff members were in the store at the time and were shaken after the incident but not hurt. She was arranging counselling for them.

Wang was not on duty at the time but she understood the youths may have been brandishing a hammer. Cabinets were broken in the incident and jewellery was allegedly taken.

She said a member of the public attempted to apprehend one of the youths as they exited the store and police arrived on the scene very soon after.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has any information that could assist with the investigation, to please contact them on 105, quoting event number P054414308, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



