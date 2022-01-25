Police are investigating the incident on King St, Kensington. Photo / Tania Whyte

Police are investigating the incident on King St, Kensington. Photo / Tania Whyte

Arrests are yet to be made regarding the "cowardly and unprovoked" attack on an elderly woman who was pulled from her car in Whangārei.

Police were called to King St in Kensington shortly after 10.30am on Monday after four young males pulled the woman from her stationary car.

Detective Sergeant David Hamilton, supervisor of the Whangārei Tactical Crime Unit, said after which the offenders then searched her vehicle and made off with some of her possessions.

Fortunately, a passerby was quick to intervene and prevent the woman's car from being stolen by the youths.

The woman managed to escape any serious injuries but had been left "understandably shaken", Hamilton said.

He blasted the "unprovoked assault" as "cowardly".

Despite the lack of arrests, police are continuing to investigate the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Hamilton urged people to contact police by calling 105 and quoting reference number P049410093 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.