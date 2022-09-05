Several youths were arrested following a fleeing driver incident that saw them travel through several Suburbs. Video / Hayden Woodward

A teen driver and four passengers were taken into custody overnight after fleeing police and leading them through several suburbs.

The car travelled with its headlights off through New Windsor, New Lynn, Glen Eden, Titirangi, Green Bay, Blockhouse Bay, and Lynfield before entering the motorway at Hillsborough.

Footage obtained by the Herald shows what appears to be a grey hatchback driving along the Northwestern Motorway with its headlights off with police cars following.

Police told the Herald the car was first spotted at 2.30am in Henderson driving with no lights.

A teen driver and four passengers were taken into custody after fleeing police across Auckland overnight. Photo / Supplied

"Police kept observation on the vehicle which sped away, but did not pursue," police said in a statement.

"The vehicle drove towards Central Auckland, and was successfully spiked in Hillsborough.

"Despite damage to the tyres, the vehicle continued on across the Northwestern Motorway.

"It eventually came to a stop near the St Lukes off-ramp, where all five passengers were taken into custody without incident."

All have been referred to Youth Aid.

The fleeing car at the bottom left of photo lost control and was left facing the wrong way on the Northwestern Motorway. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A witness told the Herald the car lost control in wet conditions close to the offramp to St Lukes with police quickly surrounding it.

It is understood the car drove through at least seven suburbs in wet conditions with its lights off.

The witness said the fleeing vehicle was travelling on its rims for a lengthy period, with police vehicles close behind.

It was left facing the wrong way with smoke coming from its engine.

Footage shows two youths being arrested, one being searched, the other on the bonnet of a patrol car.

The car was searched and later towed.