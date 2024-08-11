Advertisement
Youths arrested after allegedly stealing $5000 worth of goods in Palmerston North

Manawatu Guardian
Five arrests were made following an alleged $5000 worth of theft from two Palmerston North stores on Friday, August 9. Photo / Google

Five youths have been arrested for allegedly stealing about $5000 worth of products from two Palmerston North shops.

Inspector Ross Grantham, the Manawatū area commander, said just after midday on Friday, August 9, police were alerted to a group of people who had taken about $3000 worth of goods from Farmers in the Plaza.

Moments later security cameras identified the same group in Rebel Sport on Rangitīkei Street, where another $2000 worth of goods was taken.

A member of the public saw the group heading back towards the Square, and alerted police, Grantham said.

By 12.30pm, police had arrested five youths.

The alleged offenders are set to appear in the Palmerston North Youth Court on Tuesday, facing shoplifting charges.

The recovered property was returned to the stores, Grantham said.

“We were able to apprehend suspects and return a large amount of stolen stock thanks to the people who called 111 so quickly. Retail crime costs everyone and has real effects on the hard-working members of the retail community, and their customers.

“We’re focused on preventing these offences and will continue to hold offenders to account.”


