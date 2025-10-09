Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Youth homelessness crisis: Call for national strategy to close support gaps – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Manaaki Rangitahi aims to end youth homelessness in Aotearoa New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Today is World Homeless Day – when organisations around the globe shed light on the issue.

Right now, more than 2% of New Zealanders are without a home.

Stats NZ figures show more than 112,000 people are now severely housing-deprived across New Zealand.

In Auckland, there has been a 53%

