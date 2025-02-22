Paddy is one of the most difficult cases the Youth Court has ever seen. The Herald has been granted access to his file. Image / Herald Illustration
Paddy* is one of New Zealand’s worst youth offenders, racking up more than 30 offences before he turned 18 – and that’s just for what he was caught doing.
From his mid-teens, Paddy was effectively an unstoppable crime wave and a senior Youth Court judge described him as “one of the most challenging young people this jurisdiction has ever had to deal with”.
“He has left a trail of destruction behind him for so many victims, probably many more than are apparent from his charges,” she said.
In 2024 – four years after making the request – the Herald was granted access to Paddy’s Youth Court file, allowing his criminal history – and attempts by various authorities to keep the community safe from him – to be reported.
The file makes for grim reading – a judge describing his backlog of offending “painted a damning picture”.
“Explosive violence”, no remorse, total disregard for any other person – but also “critical missed opportunities whilst in state care” that could have changed his trajectory.
In the first two years of his life, Paddy was “involved in an endless cycle of exposure to drugs and alcohol, and family violence inevitably leading to [his father’s] imprisonment and thereafter a pattern that he has not been able to break”.
His family had “chronic issues” and his mother was also in and out of jail.
Paddy’s father was deported when he was 3. He has not seen him since.
Before he turned seven, Oranga Tamariki had received five reports from people concerned about Paddy and a further three reports from police.
“The warning signs were there from a very early age ... the maternal grandmother called the police when Paddy was just 6, expressing concern that his behaviour ‘was escalating and was out of control at school’,” said the judge who presided over Paddy’s last Youth Court proceedings.
“Frankly, from that point, the situation went from bad to worse. On my assessment, Oranga Tamariki should have sought orders from the Family Court in relation to Paddy years before it did.”
Orders were not sought until Paddy was almost 12. An interim custody order was granted putting him into OT care but that was “quickly” replaced with a more rigorous order that remained until he was 18.
In his teens, Paddy was diagnosed with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, ADHD and Conduct Disorder – which causes people to act aggressively and antisocially and usually without any remorse or guilt.
Until 2018, Paddy had little Youth Court history. But he was already considered by many – according to a source – as “one of the worst youth offenders in the country”.
“He’s still there going hard ... and when he kills someone there will need to be a massive enquiry as to why he’s allowed on the streets,” the source said.
In May 2018, he was facing a raft of serious charges- aggravated robbery, car theft, aggravated wounding, kidnapping and assault with intent to rob.
The case did not proceed as he was deemed mentally unfit.
A clinical psychologist told the court that Paddy had grown up without a sense of cultural identity or any “psychological safety”.
“Rather, his identity was shaped around violence, parental neglect and substance use,” she said.
“His current sense of identity is promoted by his recidivism and antisocial behaviour.”
From birth, Paddy had been forced to respond to “numerous fearful situations”.
“It is probable that adults in his environment were unable to respond appropriately to Paddy’s emotional needs; as a result, he learnt to either fight ... or flight when it came to frustrating and stressful situations.”
AFASD expert “very familiar” with Paddy’s “complex” situation said she had made “specific recommendations” to OT about his care over the years but they had been “disregarded”.
“In my opinion, a failure to heed or put into effect any of this advice has created the high risk that Paddy poses now to the community.
“Individuals with FASD are not inherently dangerous, they are disabled. However, if their condition is not managed and the environment is wrong over many years – as it has now been for Paddy – emotional and behavioural dysregulation will escalate.”
She said FASD was a lifelong condition but it could be well managed with the right care.
“Which has not been provided [to Paddy] to date.”
She recommended OT’s chief executive to get “personally and actively involved” and “directly manage” Paddy – until he was 25.
“I have worked with children in care with complex disability needs for the past 20 years and this is the only time that I have been so concerned about a young person’s management that I have made this recommendation,” she said.
“If ever there was a crucial turning point in Paddy’s life it is now,” she said.
In the letter, Paddy said being in custody “sucks”.
“I really hate it in here. I am truly really sorry. Like straight up,” he wrote.
“If you could forgive me for what I did and if there is anything I can do to make things right, I’m willing to do it.
In September 2020, Paddy appeared before the same judge in the District Court for sentencing on his remaining charges.
She sentenced the then-18-year-old to two years and 11 months in prison – after giving him a 65% discount to reflect factors including his guilty pleas, youth, “severe mental impairment” and the “cultural and systemic deprivation” he had suffered – including his time in state care.
After his release, Paddy continued to offend. Frequently.
He is currently facing charges in two different District Courts including breaching home detention conditions, escaping custody, assaulting police, common assault and threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.
Paddy is not this offender’s real name. Under New Zealand law anyone who appears in the Youth Court is afforded automatic and permanent name suppression. Accordingly, anything that may identify Paddy cannot be published including locations of his offending and courts, where he was held in custody, and specifics about his family and culture.
