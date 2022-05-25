The boy appeared in the Porirua Youth Court today. Photo / File

A 15-year-old boy charged with stabbing another person in Tawa does not deny the charge.

The boy, who has automatic name suppression because of his age, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by stabbing or cutting.

One person was seriously injured on Duncan St last week and was taken to Wellington Hospital's ICU.

The boy's case was called in the Porirua Youth Court this morning, where his lawyer entered a plea of no denial to the charge.

The boy's attendance was excused.

While the boy does not deny the offending, there is a chance the charge will be amended, the court heard.

He has been remanded to next appear on June 16.