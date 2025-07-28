A student has been charged with assault following an incident at Gremouth High School. Image / Google

Youth charged with assault following incident at Greymouth High School

A student has been charged with assault following an incident at Gremouth High School. Image / Google

A student has been charged with assault following an incident at a Greymouth school that left another student injured.

Police were called to the school last Wednesday after the youth allegedly assaulted another student.

The victim sustained an injury and sought medical treatment.

The youth was scheduled to reappear in Greymouth Youth Court on August 6.

Greymouth High School said the situation was responded to promptly by police and emergency services.