Youth charged with assault following incident at Greymouth High School

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A student has been charged with assault following an incident at Gremouth High School. Image / Google

A student has been charged with assault following an incident at a Greymouth school that left another student injured.

Police were called to the school last Wednesday after the youth allegedly assaulted another student.

The victim sustained an injury and sought medical treatment.

The youth was scheduled to reappear in

