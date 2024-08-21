In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, huge inequities in policing, fire in central Auckland apartment, and concern over child language skills.

Police have located an unlicensed driver who was attempting to lure Auckland school pupils into a car.

Auckland City East Police area prevention manager Rachel Dolheguy said officers had been made aware of “several incidents” where students in Glendowie had been approached by people in a black sedan.

Yesterday afternoon police said they had located the vehicle involved in recent incidents involving school students in Glendowie.

“The unlicensed driver has now been forbidden to drive and referred to Youth Aid,” Auckland City District Police said on social media.

Police thanked the local community for reporting the incidents.