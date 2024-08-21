Advertisement
Youth banned from driving after trying to lure Glendowie school pupils into car

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Police have located an unlicensed driver who was attempting to lure Auckland school pupils into a car.

Auckland City East Police area prevention manager Rachel Dolheguy said officers had been made aware of “several incidents” where students in Glendowie had been approached by people in a black sedan.

Yesterday afternoon police said they had located the vehicle involved in recent incidents involving school students in Glendowie.

“The unlicensed driver has now been forbidden to drive and referred to Youth Aid,” Auckland City District Police said on social media.

Police thanked the local community for reporting the incidents.

Dolheguy said the safety of the community is a “priority” and these incidents “would not be tolerated”.

A concerned Sacred Heart College parent posted on a local community page and said her son was “shaken and scared” after being approached.

She said when her son walked up a “random driveway” he was followed by one of the car’s occupants.

“[He] demanded he get into the car.”

She said it was fortunate that her son called her and her husband went to get him.

“On his way, he met a Glendowie College student who said the same [thing] had happened to him the day before.”

Other parents replied to the post and said their children had experienced the same thing.

Glendowie College principal Gordon Robertson said he had spoken to the student involved and had shared the information with police.


