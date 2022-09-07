Wellington city. Photo / Mark Mitchell

One of the capital's most high-profile and hotly anticipated mayoral debates is taking place today, just one month out from local body elections.

Mayoral candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle and Andy Foster will take to the stage at Victoria University to outline their vision for the city.

If you are in Wellington and able to attend, tickets can be purchased here.

Alternatively, you can send your questions for the mayoral hopefuls via our debate inbox: mayoraldebate@nzme.co.nz.

The debate will be livestreamed on the NZ Herald website from 5.30pm.

The event will be moderated by Wellington issues journalist Georgina Campbell. She will ask the candidates the tough questions about transport, climate change, commercial rates, and Three Waters.

Campbell is also hosting the Herald's local body election podcast called On The Tiles - Local Edition.

This election is being pitched as the most important in decades, with Wellington's future at a crossroads.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said Wellington was at a turning point.

"There is a real need for action in the business community to make sure that we are facing the future in the right way, that we've got the right settings, and that the city is in good form."