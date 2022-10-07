Who will be your next mayor? Follow our live coverage of the local body elections.

It's decision day across Aotearoa today as local election results are announced.

Polls close at midday and results will start rolling in through the afternoon.

Across New Zealand, several cities will elect new mayors today, including Auckland and Christchurch, where the incumbents are not running.

Voting closes at noon across the country and last-minute votes will be delivered to the vote-processing centre to be counted.

In Auckland, voters are expected to get the first announcement of progress just three hours after voting closes.

"By Saturday afternoon, Aucklanders will have done their part in choosing who shapes Auckland for the next three years. Thank you to everyone who participated," said Rose Leonard, Auckland Council's manager governance services.