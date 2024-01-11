She captioned the video posted to social media ‘Make money while I play’ Video / Fair use

The Wellington Water employee who boasted she does nothing at work is “genuinely remorseful” for filming her daily activities and posting them online.

In the now-deleted video, which was on Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu, the graduate engineer records her day of work, where she boasts about completing no tasks.

A spokesperson for Wellington Water said the woman is “one of the younger whanau” at the organisation and is “genuinely remorseful” for the content of the video.

A Wellington Water employee is being investigated after posting on social media about slacking off.

“This video is not reflective of the hard work, dedication and commitment of Wellington Water staff,” the spokesperson told the Herald.

In the video the young woman posted, she said she left work at 11.40am after completing two hours of her work day, partially taken up by meeting with a friend for coffee, before leaving because “the weather looked good outside”.

The engineer spends the rest of her workday going to the gym, cinema and car wash.

“I will never feel apologetic in the slightest sense for having nothing to do at work,” she said while also commenting on the post in response to criticism that she hoped 2024 would be exactly the same

“Don’t have to do any work and keep getting salary yay”.

Her remorse comes as a fresh plea was issued today for those in Martinborough to urgently conserve more water after residents in Wellington queued for hours on Tuesday to get their hands on large storage tanks amid a worsening water shortage in the capital, which could see water restrictions tightened further.

In Martinborough, Wellington Water is urging people to cut down their use even further, despite the region currently sitting at Level 2 water restrictions, which means no sprinklers or irrigation systems.

At 2pm yesterday, Martinborough’s reservoir was down to 64 per cent. This is expected to drop further due to Stage 2 of the New Zealand Cycle Classic Race reaching the region today.

“We need everyone, residents, businesses and visitors in Martinborough, to ease off their water usage to avoid Level 3 restrictions being recommended by Wellington Water to South Wairarapa District Council.”

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.







