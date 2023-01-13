A Wellington man was heartbroken after a classic car was stolen hours after purchase. Video / Supplied

A young Wellington man has been left devastated after purchasing a rare 42-year-old classic car, only for it to be stolen just hours later.

Petone man Logan Wilson-Bryant flew up to Auckland on January 9 to pick up his prized asset and dream set of wheels, a classic candy red 1981 Mitsubishi Sigma, from a respected car sales company.

The 20-year-old had taken time off work to make the long eight-hour drive back home, parking it outside his apartment on Monday evening.

Excited about his five-figure purchase, he picked his partner up to take her for a drive before returning to his apartment just before 9pm. But when he woke up the next morning his car was nowhere to be seen.

“The last time I checked the car was at 12am and it was still there,” he told the Herald. “The next morning I woke up and looked outside around 9am and it was gone. I thought ‘Oh f***’.”

The Mitsubishi Sigma has become a rare collector’s item for car enthusiasts after it they stopped manufacturing the popular model in 1996, which the victim believes is part of the reason his vehicle was stolen.

“It’s a collector’s item because there aren’t many left around anymore. I was so stoked to get my hands on a classic. It was done up nicely. It was a nice JDM [high-performance Japanese model] old sleek car. I love the old JDM classics. I spent $11,000 on it. I’m only 20 years old as well so that’s a lot of money. I’m so gutted.”

Footage of the theft was captured on CCTV, showing a man climbing out of a getaway car and into the Mitsubishi Sigma before both vehicles are seen driving away together.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they are investigating.

“Police received reports of a vehicle stolen on Kensington Avenue around 6am on January 10. Enquiries to identify the people involved and find the car are ongoing.”

However, Wilson-Bryant claims police have since been in touch with him, allegedly informing him not enough evidence had been submitted to continue actively searching for the offenders and the whereabouts of the car.

It’s added further pain to Wilson-Bryant, who said he won’t stop looking for the car himself.

Logan Wilson-Bryant's rare 42-year-old Mitsubishi Sigma was stolen outside his apartment six hours after arriving home with his new purchase. Photo / Supplied

“I’m not going to stop looking for it even though the cops have said they won’t do anymore. They said enough evidence hasn’t been submitted despite the fact we have CCTV of the thief, photos of the getaway car and the thief, and a description of what he looked like.

“It’s a kick in the guts.”

Wilson-Bryant has appealed to anyone who has seen the vehicle to get in touch, putting up a $300 reward for the person who finds the car or returns it.

He also had a message for those who stole the vehicle.

“I will personally offer a $300 reward. I know it doesn’t seem like much but we are at a loss at the moment and it’s all I can offer. To the person who stole it, I know you probably won’t accept but heck I will give you the $300 if it’s returned, no questions asked.”

Wilson-Bryant says the candy red Mitsubishi Sigma has no wing mirrors, back and white fuzzy dice hanging in the mirror and the number plate KB 2587.

CCTV shows the alleged offender wearing a blue cap, black puffer jacket and white/creamy pants.

Those who know who was behind the theft or the current location of the car are urged to contact police.