Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Young Wairoa orchardist top apple grower

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read
Wairoa orchardist Sirius Tamati-Smith was recognised as the best apple grower in the Gisborne Young Grower of the Year competition. He is pictured with his award and (from left) Tātau Tātau horticulture general manager Robin Kaa, his partner Ramari Mogford-Nia Nia, and Tātau Tātau workforce manager Dwayne Russell.

Wairoa orchardist Sirius Tamati-Smith was recognised as the best apple grower in the Gisborne Young Grower of the Year competition. He is pictured with his award and (from left) Tātau Tātau horticulture general manager Robin Kaa, his partner Ramari Mogford-Nia Nia, and Tātau Tātau workforce manager Dwayne Russell.

Sirius Tamati-Smith, a promising 22-year-old graduate from the Haumako cadet horticulture programme in Wairoa, won the prize for best apple grower in the recent Gisborne Young Grower of the Year competition.

The event held at the EIT Rural Studies Unit in Gisborne showcased the talents of nine contestants, testing their expertise in fruit and vegetable cultivation alongside essential industry skills.

The highlights of the competition included individual speeches and a panel discussion during the gala dinner, where Tamati-Smith impressed judges with his insightful analysis on optimising orchard profitability.

“I explained how minimising intermediary costs can maximise orchard profitability,” Tamati-Smith said.

“It’s about ensuring that more of the returns from our apples reach the consumer’s back pocket, not the middleman’s.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The foreman at Whakapau orchard in Wairoa, owned by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust’s commercial entity E Tipu, credits the competition for expanding his horticultural skills and motivating him towards his career goals.

“This experience pushed me out of my comfort zone in a positive way,” he said.

“It broadened my understanding of business planning, irrigation and other critical aspects of orchard management.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

As part of his prize, Tamati-Smith will attend the Apple and Pear Conference in Hawke’s Bay this month, further enriching his industry knowledge and networking opportunities.

Haumako general manager Robin Kaa said the recognition was well deserved, given this was his first attempt.

‘We congratulate Sirius on taking up this wero (challenge) and on his remarkable achievement.

“He holds a special place in our team as one of the enrolments to the inaugural Haumako cadetship programme in 2021.

“His commitment and perseverance have been evident throughout his journey, concluding with his graduation in June with his NZ Level 3 Certificate in Horticulture (fruit production).

“We are confident that Sirius has a bright future ahead in the horticulture industry, and we look forward to witnessing his continued growth and success with the Ahuwhenua Young Grower Awards next in his sights. Ka mau te wehi, Sirius!”

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chairman Leon Symes emphasised the importance of its horticulture programme for Wairoa’s economic resilience and recovery.

“The initiative has already transformed 28ha of Māori-owned land into thriving orchards, creating jobs and training for local youth.”

Seeking a loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, the trust aims to expand horticulture in the region by building water storage and a packhouse.

It anticipates creating 35 fulltime jobs and developing its own fruit brand, building on the $800,000 annual contribution to the local economy from existing orchards.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Our big-picture aim is to boost economic growth and social wellbeing in Wairoa, ensuring we can overcome challenges like Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent flooding more quickly.

“We’re asking the Government to partner with us to create local jobs and make our economy stronger. Our achievements so far show we can get things done.”



Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand