The foreman at Whakapau orchard in Wairoa, owned by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust’s commercial entity E Tipu, credits the competition for expanding his horticultural skills and motivating him towards his career goals.

“This experience pushed me out of my comfort zone in a positive way,” he said.

“It broadened my understanding of business planning, irrigation and other critical aspects of orchard management.”

As part of his prize, Tamati-Smith will attend the Apple and Pear Conference in Hawke’s Bay this month, further enriching his industry knowledge and networking opportunities.

Haumako general manager Robin Kaa said the recognition was well deserved, given this was his first attempt.

‘We congratulate Sirius on taking up this wero (challenge) and on his remarkable achievement.

“He holds a special place in our team as one of the enrolments to the inaugural Haumako cadetship programme in 2021.

“His commitment and perseverance have been evident throughout his journey, concluding with his graduation in June with his NZ Level 3 Certificate in Horticulture (fruit production).

“We are confident that Sirius has a bright future ahead in the horticulture industry, and we look forward to witnessing his continued growth and success with the Ahuwhenua Young Grower Awards next in his sights. Ka mau te wehi, Sirius!”

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chairman Leon Symes emphasised the importance of its horticulture programme for Wairoa’s economic resilience and recovery.

“The initiative has already transformed 28ha of Māori-owned land into thriving orchards, creating jobs and training for local youth.”

Seeking a loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, the trust aims to expand horticulture in the region by building water storage and a packhouse.

It anticipates creating 35 fulltime jobs and developing its own fruit brand, building on the $800,000 annual contribution to the local economy from existing orchards.

“Our big-picture aim is to boost economic growth and social wellbeing in Wairoa, ensuring we can overcome challenges like Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent flooding more quickly.

“We’re asking the Government to partner with us to create local jobs and make our economy stronger. Our achievements so far show we can get things done.”







