Recent black belt 13-year-old Dezaiya Hoeta in winning form at the International NZ ITF Taekwon-Do Championships at the Hastings Sports Centre. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thirteen-year-old Dezaiya Hoeta, of Hawke’s Bay, put on a display of talent and determination as she triumphed over her competitors at the second International NZ ITF Taekwon-Do Championships held at the Hastings Sports Centre.

Dezaiya, who recently earned her black belt, faced 27-year-old Tay Hadas, of Malaysia, in the 1 dan patterns division, securing a decisive victory.

The teenager has already won two gold medals in both patterns and sparring at the world cup in Argentina and another two golds at an international event in the US last year.

Dezaiya is now preparing for the 2025 ITF World Championships in Italy where she aims to continue her winning streak.

Despite competing against second dan black belt opponents like Malaysia’s Ooi Soni, Dezaiya showcased her skills and resilience, ultimately winning her division.