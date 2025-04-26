Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Young person arrested after imitation firearm incident on Auckland city bus

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Police speeding and getting fined. CHR 27Mar13 - USEFUL TOOL: Police are saving time with a pre-warning system. Most of the warnings have been for disorderly behaviour, liquor ban breaches, shoplifting, and fighting in a public place. CTI 09Apr13 - USEFUL TOOL: Police are saving time with a pre-warning system. Most of the warnings have been for disorderly behaviour, liquor ban breaches, shoplifting, and fighting in a public place. HBK 22May13 - DPM 22May13 - WTA 22May13 - BTC 22May13 - WMM 10Jun13 - BTC 10Jun13 - DPM 10Jun13 - NAT 10Jun13 - HBK 10Jun13 - OAT 10Jun13 - WGG 10Jun13 - BTC 11Jul13 - WGM 28Aug13 - HBK 28Aug13 - BTC 28Aug13 - WMM 28Aug13 - DPM 28Aug13 - WMM 12Sep13 - DPM 12Sep13 - WGM 12Sep13 - BTG 13Jan16 - GET THE LAW: Call the police to tackle drunks, says one reader.

Police speeding and getting fined. CHR 27Mar13 - USEFUL TOOL: Police are saving time with a pre-warning system. Most of the warnings have been for disorderly behaviour, liquor ban breaches, shoplifting, and fighting in a public place. CTI 09Apr13 - USEFUL TOOL: Police are saving time with a pre-warning system. Most of the warnings have been for disorderly behaviour, liquor ban breaches, shoplifting, and fighting in a public place. HBK 22May13 - DPM 22May13 - WTA 22May13 - BTC 22May13 - WMM 10Jun13 - BTC 10Jun13 - DPM 10Jun13 - NAT 10Jun13 - HBK 10Jun13 - OAT 10Jun13 - WGG 10Jun13 - BTC 11Jul13 - WGM 28Aug13 - HBK 28Aug13 - BTC 28Aug13 - WMM 28Aug13 - DPM 28Aug13 - WMM 12Sep13 - DPM 12Sep13 - WGM 12Sep13 - BTG 13Jan16 - GET THE LAW: Call the police to tackle drunks, says one reader.

A young person has been arrested after an incident involving an imitation firearm on an Auckland bus this morning.

Police were informed at 11.24am that there was a person on a bus heading to Auckland City from Orakei in possession of a firearm.

A police spokesperson said the bus stopped on Quay St and two people got off and entered a nearby supermarket.

Armed police arrived on the scene quickly and located the pair exiting through the supermarket car park and safely took them into custody.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

An imitation firearm was located on one of the people, police said.

A male was arrested and will be referred to Youth Aid.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand