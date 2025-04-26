Police speeding and getting fined. CHR 27Mar13 - USEFUL TOOL: Police are saving time with a pre-warning system. Most of the warnings have been for disorderly behaviour, liquor ban breaches, shoplifting, and fighting in a public place. CTI 09Apr13 - USEFUL TOOL: Police are saving time with a pre-warning system. Most of the warnings have been for disorderly behaviour, liquor ban breaches, shoplifting, and fighting in a public place. HBK 22May13 - DPM 22May13 - WTA 22May13 - BTC 22May13 - WMM 10Jun13 - BTC 10Jun13 - DPM 10Jun13 - NAT 10Jun13 - HBK 10Jun13 - OAT 10Jun13 - WGG 10Jun13 - BTC 11Jul13 - WGM 28Aug13 - HBK 28Aug13 - BTC 28Aug13 - WMM 28Aug13 - DPM 28Aug13 - WMM 12Sep13 - DPM 12Sep13 - WGM 12Sep13 - BTG 13Jan16 - GET THE LAW: Call the police to tackle drunks, says one reader.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police speeding and getting fined. CHR 27Mar13 - USEFUL TOOL: Police are saving time with a pre-warning system. Most of the warnings have been for disorderly behaviour, liquor ban breaches, shoplifting, and fighting in a public place. CTI 09Apr13 - USEFUL TOOL: Police are saving time with a pre-warning system. Most of the warnings have been for disorderly behaviour, liquor ban breaches, shoplifting, and fighting in a public place. HBK 22May13 - DPM 22May13 - WTA 22May13 - BTC 22May13 - WMM 10Jun13 - BTC 10Jun13 - DPM 10Jun13 - NAT 10Jun13 - HBK 10Jun13 - OAT 10Jun13 - WGG 10Jun13 - BTC 11Jul13 - WGM 28Aug13 - HBK 28Aug13 - BTC 28Aug13 - WMM 28Aug13 - DPM 28Aug13 - WMM 12Sep13 - DPM 12Sep13 - WGM 12Sep13 - BTG 13Jan16 - GET THE LAW: Call the police to tackle drunks, says one reader.

A young person has been arrested after an incident involving an imitation firearm on an Auckland bus this morning.

Police were informed at 11.24am that there was a person on a bus heading to Auckland City from Orakei in possession of a firearm.

A police spokesperson said the bus stopped on Quay St and two people got off and entered a nearby supermarket.

Armed police arrived on the scene quickly and located the pair exiting through the supermarket car park and safely took them into custody.