Emergency services respond after a woman and baby were struck by a freight train on Tuesday morning. Photo / Mike Scott

The woman tragically hit by a train in Hamilton this week was a young mum with a baby who was just days old.

The Coroner's Office has confirmed it is treating the tragedy at Frankton Train Station on Tuesday morning as a suspected suicide.

The woman was 27 years old and the baby was less than a week old, the coroner confirmed.

Coroner Bruce Hesketh is now investigating the cause and circumstances of the death.

Police told the Herald they would not be releasing any further information.

Emergency services were called just after 8am and found the mother and baby were dead.

KiwiRail acting group chief executive David Gordon said the train driver has been put on leave and was being offered counselling and any other support.

"These types of events are deeply traumatic for those involved, and our thoughts are with all those affected," Gordon said.

Shortly after the pair died, several people gathered at the scene and could be seen hugging and comforting each other.



The area was cordoned off while police investigated.

In 2018, a campaign called Mothers Matter launched to lobby the Government to establish a ring-fenced national fund to ensure women received their preferred postnatal care — whether that be at hospital, home or a birthing unit.

The group is aimed at addressing New Zealand's maternal suicide rate, which is five times higher than in the UK and post natal depression, which impacts up to 15 per cent of Kiwi mothers after they have given birth.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.