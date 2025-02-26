Advertisement
Young motocross rider Eli Hankins dies after ‘serious head trauma’ during South Auckland race

NZ Herald
Tributes are flowing for a young motocross rider who died last night after sustaining a head injury while racing earlier this month.

Eli Hankins was airlifted to Starship Children’s Hospital on February 16, where he was placed in an induced coma after suffering “serious head trauma” during a club day at Auckland’s Pukekohe Motorcycle Club.

In a post to social media on Wednesday, the club confirmed Eli had passed away overnight Tuesday, “surrounded by his family and love”.

A Givealittle page was set up by the Pukekohe Motorcycle Club for Eli’s family in hopes it could “alleviate the financial pressure and responsibilities of everyday life as Eli’s family come to terms with the loss of their much loved, moto mad little boy”.

Eli was competing in a club day competition at the Pukekohe Motorcycle Club when he suffered “serious head trauma”. Photo / Givealittle
“The motocross world is one big family. It’s what makes our sport so special so we hope this page helps send that special support to Eli’s family,” it read.

The fundraiser had raised almost $6000 in three hours.

Motorcycle clubs from across the country paid tribute to Eli, offering their condolences to his family.

“Our thoughts are with the family and wider motocross community,” one tribute read.

A family member paid tribute on social media, saying Eli was “the most talented rider our family had had”.

“He was a credit to his dad’s coaching and his mum, poppa and nona’s support and love,” they wrote.

“He was a special little guy to our family.”

Eli’s funeral will be held in Auckland’s Albany on Saturday.

