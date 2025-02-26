Reduction in ram raids, Christopher Luxon arrives in Hanoi and concern over opioid use in the workplace. | NZ Herald News Update

Tributes are flowing for a young motocross rider who died last night after sustaining a head injury while racing earlier this month.

Eli Hankins was airlifted to Starship Children’s Hospital on February 16, where he was placed in an induced coma after suffering “serious head trauma” during a club day at Auckland’s Pukekohe Motorcycle Club.

In a post to social media on Wednesday, the club confirmed Eli had passed away overnight Tuesday, “surrounded by his family and love”.

A Givealittle page was set up by the Pukekohe Motorcycle Club for Eli’s family in hopes it could “alleviate the financial pressure and responsibilities of everyday life as Eli’s family come to terms with the loss of their much loved, moto mad little boy”.