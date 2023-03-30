Young Gloriavale leaver’s first taste of alcohol lands him in court

A sign welcoming people to the Gloriavale Christian Community. Photo / Jean Edwards, RNZ

A recent young leaver of Gloriavale has dodged a conviction for drink-driving, with the judge saying he needed a chance to find his way in the world.

Redeemed Standfast, 18, pleaded guilty in the Greymouth District Court yesterday to driving with excess breath-alcohol.

Standfast was new to drinking, having left the reclusive Christian community on the shores of Lake Haupiri a little over a month ago.

On the night of February 22, however, Standfast and a friend — a fellow ex-member — had been driving around Greymouth when they were stopped by police in Tainui St for a licence and alcohol check.

Standfast failed the roadside breath test and was taken to the Greymouth Police Station, where he blew 504mcg in an evidential breath test.

“He’s new to alcohol. He thought he’d try it out,” lawyer Stewart Sluis said.

Standfast had seen his father that night, who was opposed to his son’s decision to leave Gloriavale.

The younger Standfast had lost all of his usual support networks, but was being supported on the outside by a flatmate, who was in court with him yesterday.

He had also been making connections with fellow leavers, including his passenger on the night he was caught driving.

Sluis said Standfast was still working through the process of leaving Gloriavale, but was employed full-time at a local meatworks, working 53 hours a week.

He sought a discharge without conviction given the “unusual circumstances” and the impact it could have on Standfast’s future.

However, police did not agree the circumstances met the threshold for a discharge.

Prosecutor Sergeant Graeme Eden said it was “a bit broad” to say a conviction could affect Standfast’s future when at 18 he still did not know what he wanted to do.

“It is different circumstances than normal, but it’s not unusual for people his age.”

Standfast said he was born and raised in Gloriavale. He had 11 siblings, including an older brother who had left the community a few years ago.

Judge Noel Walsh said he believed Standfast’s circumstances were unique.

“I disagree with police that this case is no different from any other 18-year-old facing a drink-driving charge,” he said.

“I infer that [Standfast] is a vulnerable young man that is hardworking and deserves a break.

“I have no doubt that a conviction for drink-driving will be a blemish on his history and his reputation in the community given his circumstances [and] given his exposure to a completely new lifestyle outside the restrictions of the Gloriavale community.”

He needed an opportunity to ‘’find his way in the world’', the judge said.

He agreed to discharge him without conviction provided he pay $400 to the West Coast Women’s Refuge within 14 days. He also disqualified Standfast from driving for six months.

Sluis asked for name suppression, however, the judge said he was “not prepared to go that far”.

“I think there needs to be open justice in a matter like this.”

- Greymouth Star



