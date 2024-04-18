Shane Chapman is fighting stage 4 bowel cancer for his young children, Rufus (left) and Cameron.

Diagnosed with bowel cancer last year, 27-year-old Waipukurau man Shane Chapman underwent what was considered to be a successful surgery, and after Christmas, he was cleared.

However, a routine MRI over Easter weekend this year revealed the bowel cancer had spread through his blood to the liver, and Chapman now had a stage 4 diagnosis with the odds of survival being 1 in 3.

While the expected emotions of devastation and sadness were all present when Chapman heard his cancer was back and worse, he said he was also very determined to do everything he could, and that was what he was now focused on.

Shane Chapman is determined to fight his cancer to be there for his partner, Samantha Scott, and his young family.

Chapman’s sister-in-law Kyla Euston-Stewart said he was “one of the best humans you will ever meet; he is the first and last on the dance floor, always filling the room with laughter, and is the most incredible dad to 1-year-old Cameron and 3-year-old Rufus”.

The Central Hawke’s Bay man said he was determined to fight to be there for his partner, Samantha Scott, and his young family.

Chapman has begun three months of chemotherapy, which will be followed by surgery to remove three-quarters of his liver and then more chemotherapy.

To receive these treatments, Chapman and Scott must frequently travel to Wellington, Hastings, and Auckland from their home in Waipukurau.

All the travel and treatments will mean he will be off work often, which he only just returned to following his first thought-to-be-successful surgery in December.

Specialists have also urged Chapman to receive additional medications that are unfunded and will cost more than $50,000, which the young family of four said it was not possible to do alone.

Already working two jobs to pay their mortgage, bills, and now cancer treatment costs, Scott said she would do anything to support her partner and be by his side while also raising their two young children.

Shane Chapman needs life-saving medication to help fight stage 4 bowel cancer, costing more than $50,000.

Chapman’s family and friends have set up a Givealittle page to help with the extra treatment costs and travel expenses, allowing the dad of two to enjoy as much time as he can with his family.

The Givealittle page has already gained a lot of support, with 228 people donating more than $34,000 in the first six days of the page being activated.

Chapman and his family said they were “absolutely blown away” by the support that they had received.

Scott, Chapman’s partner, said, “I don’t think that there will be an opportunity to thank everyone for the help that they have given.”

Along with the Givealittle page, more upcoming events will help raise money for Chapman’s cancer treatments and support needs.

One is a colourful, fun, and vibrant artwork titled Queen of the Jungle - Mind Garden, created by a family friend and artist, Rachael Stone.

She has placed one of her original paintings, which has been featured in Living Hawke’s Bay Magazine, The Post, and Resene, in a Trade Me auction. All profits will go to Chapman’s Givealittle page.

Family and friends have also organised an event called “Shane’s Fight Club—Karma Keg and Auction” at The Filter Room on May 31, to raise money for Chapman’s cancer treatment.

A Karma Keg is a good way to enjoy a drink and support a good cause. At a Karma Keg event, punters decide how much they would like to pay for their drink, and all the money raised through the keg will go to a designated fundraiser.

The group organising the event is aiming for big donations to make a big impact and said if you or someone you know would like to contribute to this auction, please contact Nancy easthopestephens@gmail.com or AJ aj@planbhydraulics.co.nz.





Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz.























